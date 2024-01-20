Klopp offered Eriksson to take charge of Liverpool for a day

Recently, Sven-Goran Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer. Despite the illness, the Swedish coach shared his long-time dream of leading Liverpool. In response, the "Reds" expressed their readiness to consider this option and help fulfill Eriksson's dream.

Liverpool's German coach, Jurgen Klopp, is open to the idea and is willing to assist the legendary Swede.

"It was very touching when I heard about it. I heard for the first time that he admires and loves Liverpool, that he has been supporting the team all his life. We would be very happy if he comes here. I will allow him to take my place in the office, and he can perform my duties for the day if he wants. It won't be a problem," - said Klopp.

Eriksson is known for his work with the England national team, Manchester City, Sampdoria, and Lazio. Throughout his career, he has also led Benfica, Leicester, and the Mexico national team, among others. Eriksson won the UEFA Cup with Gothenburg, reached the UEFA Cup final with Benfica, triumphed in Serie A with Lazio, and guided England to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup twice.