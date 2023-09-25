Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp noted the progress of striker Darwin Nunez in the current 2023/2024 season.

"He has improved a lot in the last few weeks. Darwin has become a real threat. It is very important that we now have such a technical player. He scored a wonderful goal with his chest as our third against Wolves."

And the most important difference lies in his defensive work. Darwin always wanted to become such a player, but was previously less organized. It looks much better now, we've found the most efficient way to include it in the game. Curtis [Jones] and Dominik [Szoboszlai] give him a lot of support as they are very flexible in this regard," Goal quoted Klopp as saying.

On September 24, Liverpool and West Ham United played a match of the 6th round of the English Premier League at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The final score was 3:1 in favor of the hosts.