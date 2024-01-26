Klopp leaves Liverpool, Phillips moves to West Ham. Transfer Digest for January 26th

Dailysports has prepared a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that appeared in the media on Friday, January 26th.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool

Like thunder from a clear sky came the information that Jürgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The German explained his decision by a decline in strength.

Zidane rejected Algeria's national team

Algeria is not a foreign country for former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, as his parents were born there. Despite this, the Frenchman rejected an offer from the local federation to work with the national team, dreaming of working with the French national team.

Shakhtar signed Marlon Gomes

Donetsk's Shakhtar has completed its second transfer in the winter transfer window. After Palmeiras winger Kevin, the team announced the signing of central midfielder Marlon Gomes from Vasco da Gama.

Mourinho will not join Napoli

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis denied reports that he had talks with José Mourinho about the possibility of the Portuguese coach joining the Neapolitan club. Furthermore, De Laurentiis believes that the 'Special One' will not work in Italy.

Dendoncker will continue the season at Napoli

One player we will definitely see in Naples is Aston Villa and Belgium national team midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who has joined Napoli on loan until the end of the season.

Phillips moved to West Ham

One of the main transfer sagas of the winter window has finally come to an end. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City will play for West Ham until the end of the season.

Atlético signed Vermeeren

Madrid's Atlético announced the signing of a contract with midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Antwerpen. The 18-year-old Belgian has signed a contract with Atlético until the summer of 2030.