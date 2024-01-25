Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25

Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Thursday, January 25.

Bayern Munich negotiates the acquisition of Galatasaray's defender

French right-back Sasha Boey from Galatasaray is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich. Representatives of the Munich club are currently in Istanbul, engaging in negotiations with the Turkish side. The initial offer from the German champions amounted to 15 million euros with various bonuses.

PSG announces the transfer of Brazilian talent

Central midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has officially transitioned from Corinthians to PSG.

The transfer of the young Brazilian cost PSG 20 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros potentially going to Corinthians as bonuses. The player has signed a contract with the French champions until the summer of 2028.

Manchester City signs Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City has declared the signing of 18-year-old River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri. The Argentine has signed a contract with the Citizens until June 2028, but he will only join the reigning English champions in January 2025. Until then, he will remain in his home country.

Manchester United plans a squad overhaul

Co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, intends to rid the team of numerous surplus players. Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, and Alvaro Fernandez might be among those departing the Red Devils.

Jerome Boateng to sign a contract with Serie A struggler

World champion of 2014 Jerome Boateng is poised to strengthen Salernitana's defense and aid the team in retaining their Serie A status. Although work is ongoing on his signing, the former Bayern Munich center-back will arrive in Salerno once the team bids farewell to Matteo Lovato.

Chelsea contemplates the transfer of Aston Villa's forward

Aston Villa's forward John Duran might make a winter move to Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, the London club is exploring the option of acquiring the Colombian, but a final decision has not yet been reached.

Nemanja Matic will transfer to Lyon

Olympique Lyon has reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Rennes. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Serbian will sign a contract with his new club until the summer of 2026. The finalization of the relevant documents and their signing is now pending.