RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25

Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25

Football news Today, 17:03
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25 Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25

Dailysports has curated a digest of the most prominent transfer news and rumors featured in the media on Thursday, January 25.

Bayern Munich negotiates the acquisition of Galatasaray's defender

French right-back Sasha Boey from Galatasaray is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich. Representatives of the Munich club are currently in Istanbul, engaging in negotiations with the Turkish side. The initial offer from the German champions amounted to 15 million euros with various bonuses.

PSG announces the transfer of Brazilian talent

Central midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has officially transitioned from Corinthians to PSG.
The transfer of the young Brazilian cost PSG 20 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros potentially going to Corinthians as bonuses. The player has signed a contract with the French champions until the summer of 2028.

Manchester City signs Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City has declared the signing of 18-year-old River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri. The Argentine has signed a contract with the Citizens until June 2028, but he will only join the reigning English champions in January 2025. Until then, he will remain in his home country.

Manchester United plans a squad overhaul

Co-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, intends to rid the team of numerous surplus players. Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, and Alvaro Fernandez might be among those departing the Red Devils.

Jerome Boateng to sign a contract with Serie A struggler

World champion of 2014 Jerome Boateng is poised to strengthen Salernitana's defense and aid the team in retaining their Serie A status. Although work is ongoing on his signing, the former Bayern Munich center-back will arrive in Salerno once the team bids farewell to Matteo Lovato.

Chelsea contemplates the transfer of Aston Villa's forward

Aston Villa's forward John Duran might make a winter move to Chelsea. According to The Telegraph, the London club is exploring the option of acquiring the Colombian, but a final decision has not yet been reached.

Nemanja Matic will transfer to Lyon

Olympique Lyon has reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Nemanja Matic from Rennes. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Serbian will sign a contract with his new club until the summer of 2026. The finalization of the relevant documents and their signing is now pending.

Popular news
This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place Olympic Games News Today, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery Biathlon News Today, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club Football news Today, 13:11 The son of an Italian football legend has signed a contract with a La Liga club
Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F Football news Today, 12:06 Saudi Arabia and Thailand are the final participants in the Asian Cup play-offs. Results of Group F
VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face Football news Today, 10:35 VIDEO. Union coach disqualified for striking Sane in the face
The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner Football news Today, 08:01 The Algerian national team could be led by a two-time AFCON winner
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:20 Nigeria vs Cameroon: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:03 Manchester City and PSG has acquired talents, Bayern found a defender. Daily Digest for Januаry 25 Football news Today, 16:58 Atlético defeated Sevilla, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup Football news Today, 16:36 Angola vs Namibia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Basketball news Today, 16:33 EuroLeague, regular season: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 16:08 The Algerian national team player has returned to Milan with an injury following the AFCON Olympic Games News Today, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place Football news Today, 15:19 Inter has decided not to extend the contract of a defender and is prepared to sell him in the summer Football news Today, 14:43 Barcelona faces the risk of losing their key defender for an extended period. He may require surgery Basketball news Today, 14:34 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Yannik Sinner prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Basketball 26 jan 2024 Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football 26 jan 2024 Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024