Klopp insists he is not a 'shadow boss' at RB Leipzig
With his appointment as global head of football for the Red Bull conglomerate, Jürgen Klopp was rumored to wield significant influence over the consortium’s clubs, including RB Leipzig. But the German firmly denies these claims.
Details: Klopp stated that he is not a 'shadow boss' at the club, but rather aims to share his experience with everyone in the Bulls' camp. This includes new head coach Ole Werner, from whom he expects an attractive style of play.
Quote: “I don’t know if I need to repeat it a thousand more times — I am not a shadow boss. I simply try to contribute, drawing on my own experience — and I really do have plenty of it.
It would be fantastic to be as successful as possible under the new coach. We want a proactive, intense, well-organized, and creative style. The squad will continue to evolve, I think that’s obvious,” Klopp told the Bundesliga’s official website.