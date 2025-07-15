Klopp insists he is not a 'shadow boss' at RB Leipzig

With his appointment as global head of football for the Red Bull conglomerate, Jürgen Klopp was rumored to wield significant influence over the consortium’s clubs, including RB Leipzig. But the German firmly denies these claims.

Details: Klopp stated that he is not a 'shadow boss' at the club, but rather aims to share his experience with everyone in the Bulls' camp. This includes new head coach Ole Werner, from whom he expects an attractive style of play.