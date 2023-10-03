Khvicha Kvaratskhelia named the favorite in the fight for the Golden Ball

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Midfielder of Napoli and the Georgian national team Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reflected on the topic of who exactly will win the Ballon d'Or in 2023.

As you know, the Georgian footballer himself was included in the list of 30 nominees for the award for the first time in his career. At the same time, his chances of winning the Golden Ball are frankly low.

Kvaratskhelia is confident that at the end of the year the award will be received by the captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for October 30.

In the 2022/2023 season, Kvaratskhelia played 43 matches for the Italian club Napoli, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists. Together with him, the team became the champion of Italy for the first time in 20 years.

As for Messi, the Argentine played in 53 matches for PSG last season, scoring 32 goals and providing 25 assists. In addition, he won the World Cup with Argentina. Now the star football player plays for the American Inter Miami.

