Per Minuto NQN, Argentina will approach its final two South American World Cup qualifiers already assured of a place at the 2026 tournament, but Lionel Scaloni’s provisional squad of 31 players features some high-profile omissions. The world champions will host Venezuela on September 4 before traveling to Ecuador on September 9.

Enzo Fernández is the most notable absence, suspended after being sent off against Colombia. Alejandro Garnacho also misses out, having not featured for Manchester United since May, while Paulo Dybala was left out as he continues to regain fitness following surgery in March.

Valentín Barco, one of Strasbourg’s standout players, was not included either. Scaloni instead opted for Facundo Medina, Julio Soler, and the returning Marcos “Huevo” Acuña. With qualification secured, Argentina aims to finish the campaign strongly before shifting its full focus to the 2026 World Cup.