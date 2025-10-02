Kevin De Bruyne insists there are no issues with Antonio Conte

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 01:58
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Napoli edged Sporting 2-1 in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and after the match De Bruyne was asked about his relationship with Antonio Conte.

Details: In the previous Serie A clash against Milan, the Belgian midfielder was visibly frustrated when substituted, reacting in emphatic fashion. However, following the win over Sporting, he made it clear that there is no conflict or misunderstanding with head coach Antonio Conte.

Quote: "I have absolutely no complaints or problems with Antonio Conte. I’m a winner and I want to change the game on the pitch, but I have no issues with the coach," De Bruyne said.

Notably, De Bruyne was one of the standout performers against Sporting, providing two assists — both for Højlund, who netted a brace.

Reminder: These were De Bruyne’s 26th and 27th assists in the Champions League, allowing him to surpass global football icons Zinedine Zidane and Andrés Iniesta. Only four players remain ahead of him.

