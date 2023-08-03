Kessier to move from Barcelona to Cristiano Ronaldo's club

Midfielder Frank Kessié from FC Barcelona and the Ivory Coast national team is close to a move to Saudi Arabian club "Al-Nassr," where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo also plays, according to The Athletic.

As per the source, the Saudi Arabian club will pay approximately 15 million euros for the African player. Kessié is ready to change clubs as he is not satisfied with the amount of playing time he is getting at Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Kessié joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022, transferring from AC Milan as a free agent. In total, the midfielder has played 43 matches for Barça in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. During his time at the club, Kessié won the La Liga title in the 2022/2023 season and the Spanish Super Cup in the same season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026. Prior to his time at Barcelona, he played for "Stella d'Adjamé," "Atalanta," and "Cesena."

Kessié has been representing the Ivory Coast national team since 2014. In total, he has played 59 matches for the Ivorian national team, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, while also receiving nine yellow and one red card.