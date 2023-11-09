RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Due to an injury, Kepa will be sidelined for several weeks

Due to an injury, Kepa will be sidelined for several weeks

Football news Today, 12:18
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Due to an injury, Kepa will be sidelined for several weeks Due to an injury, Kepa will be sidelined for several weeks

Kepa sustained an injury ahead of the fourth-round Champions League match against Braga, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin stepping in as his replacement.

According to journalist Guillermo Rai, the Spanish goalkeeper will undergo an MRI on Friday. Preliminary information suggests a minor tear in his right abductor. It is anticipated that he will be sidelined for 2 to 3 weeks. Consequently, Kepa will miss the 13th La Liga match against Valencia on November 11.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has played 13 matches for Real Madrid in the current season, conceding ten goals and keeping six clean sheets.

Recall that the Madrid club loaned Kepa in August when it was revealed that Thibaut Courtois would miss almost the entire season due to an injury. Since then, the goalkeeper has played 9 matches for Real, conceding 7 goals and keeping his goal intact in five encounters.

It's worth noting that Kepa joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in football history at that time. Currently, his transfer value is estimated at 18 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain Champions League
Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023