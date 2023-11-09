Due to an injury, Kepa will be sidelined for several weeks

Kepa sustained an injury ahead of the fourth-round Champions League match against Braga, with Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin stepping in as his replacement.

According to journalist Guillermo Rai, the Spanish goalkeeper will undergo an MRI on Friday. Preliminary information suggests a minor tear in his right abductor. It is anticipated that he will be sidelined for 2 to 3 weeks. Consequently, Kepa will miss the 13th La Liga match against Valencia on November 11.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has played 13 matches for Real Madrid in the current season, conceding ten goals and keeping six clean sheets.

Recall that the Madrid club loaned Kepa in August when it was revealed that Thibaut Courtois would miss almost the entire season due to an injury. Since then, the goalkeeper has played 9 matches for Real, conceding 7 goals and keeping his goal intact in five encounters.

It's worth noting that Kepa joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for 80 million euros, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in football history at that time. Currently, his transfer value is estimated at 18 million euros.