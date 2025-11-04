Kenya Super League: Nairobi City Stars vs FC Talanta Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

On Tuesday, November 4, Nairobi City Stars host FC Talanta at the KHBIT Grounds in Ngong for round six of the Kenya Super League. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., as both sides look to end their winless runs and claim a much-needed victory.

Nairobi City Stars Form Analysis

Nairobi City Stars will be looking to bounce back from a two-match losing streak, having fallen 3–2 to Kibera on home soil before suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Darajani Gogo in their most recent outing. Those back-to-back losses brought an end to an impressive two-game winning run, meaning that from their first five matches of the Super League campaign, the team has now registered three defeats and two wins. Currently, they are sitting 12th in the standings with six points from five games. The City Stars have struggled defensively, conceding five goals while scoring four. Despite their shaky back line, they have managed to keep three clean sheets so far this season.

FC Talanta Form Analysis

FC Talanta started the season with a 1–0 win over Kibera, but have gone four games without a win since. They lost 1–0 to Migori on matchday two and then drew 0–0 in three straight matches against 3K FC, Nzoia Sugar, and Gucha Stars. Talanta have been solid in defense, conceding only one goal in five matches, but their attack has struggled, scoring just once in the same period. They remain unbeaten on the road, with a 1–0 win over Kibera and a goalless draw against Nzoia Sugar in their two away games.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

In the last 8 meetings, Nairobi City Stars have won 3, Talanta 1, and 4 ended in a draw.

Talanta have kept three clean sheets in their recent matches and have gone four games without a win.

Talanta are strong defensively: they’ve conceded only 1 goal in their first five matches of the season.

Nairobi City Stars have lost their last two games after a run of wins. They’ve now lost 3 of their first 5 games.

Nairobi City Stars have scored 4 goals and conceded 5 in those five games.

Prediction

Nairobi City Stars have shown flashes of attacking promise at home but have conceded five goals in five games, raising questions about their defensive solidity. Given Talanta’s strong defensive record and City Stars’ shaky backline, I think a bet on Under 2.5 goals is the best option for the game.