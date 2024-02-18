Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement

Striker Harry Kane of Bayern Munich found the net against Bochum (2:3) in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga. Despite the Englishman reducing the deficit, it wasn't sufficient to salvage even a draw for his team.

Kane achieved the feat of scoring 25 goals in the Bundesliga in the fewest number of matches. The British forward reached this milestone in just 22 games.

The previous record belonged to the stellar Norwegian Erling Haaland. While playing for Borussia Dortmund, Haaland scored 25 goals in 25 matches.

25 - Harry Kane scored his 25th goal in his 22nd Bundesliga game - the fewest games any player has played in the competition to reach 25 goals. Giant. #BOCFCB pic.twitter.com/s7RAkADwTJ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 18, 2024

Kane joined the Munich club last summer for €95 million. In the current season, the forward has tallied 29 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern trails Bayer by eight points with 12 rounds remaining in the championship. On February 24th, Thomas Tuchel's side will face RB Leipzig.