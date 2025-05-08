Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: when and where to watch the Nedbank Cup final online

This weekend sees the grand finale of the Nedbank Cup, with Kaizer Chiefs set to face off against Orlando Pirates. Our team has gathered all the essential details on where and when to catch this thrilling encounter live.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Kaizer Chiefs began their campaign in this tournament from the round of 32. In the opening round, the team cruised to a 4-0 victory, then confidently dispatched Chippa United 3-0, and in the quarterfinals overcame Stellenbosch with a 3-1 win. In the semifinals, Chiefs were up against a formidable opponent—Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite being the underdogs, Kaizer Chiefs managed to claim a 2-1 victory. This is the club's first final appearance since the 2018/19 season. Their last trophy came back in 2013. Overall, Kaizer Chiefs have lifted the cup 13 times—the most in the tournament’s history.

Orlando Pirates are enjoying a strong season and have excellent chances of clinching the cup. The team is playing in their third consecutive final, with a potential title hat-trick on the line. Pirates also started in the round of 32, defeating Richards Bay 3-1, then Baroka 3-1, and edged out SuperSport United 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, they narrowly beat Marumo Gallants 1-0. Orlando Pirates have ten South African Cup titles to their name—second only to Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: when and where is the match?

The Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, May 10, at FNB Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 05:30

New York 08:30

Panama 08:30

Toronto 08:30

Port of Spain 09:30

London 14:30

Yaoundé 18:30

Abuja 18:30

Cape Town 16:30

New Delhi 19:00

Sydney 23:30

Kiribati 01:30

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

The Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be broadcast in South Africa on DStv, SABC, and SuperSport channels. Across the continent, the main broadcasters will be DStv Now and SuperSport.