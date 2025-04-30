Kaizer Chiefs make crucial decision regarding team captain Maart

29-year-old midfielder Yusuf Maart has been leading Kaizer Chiefs onto the pitch as captain this season. However, the Chiefs' skipper's contract was set to expire this summer, forcing the club to make a pivotal decision about his future. That decision has now been made.

Details: According to KickOff, the Naturena-based club has decided to keep their captain by extending his contract for two more years. This means Kaizer Chiefs have won the race for Maart’s signature over Sekhukhune United, who showed strong interest in bringing back their former player.

Reminder: Maart originally joined Kaizer Chiefs from Sekhukhune United in January 2022. This season, the 29-year-old midfielder has featured in 30 matches, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

In their most recent outing, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a painful defeat to Marumo Gallants, and head coach Nasreddine Nabi revealed the behind-the-scenes conversation he had with his players after the loss.