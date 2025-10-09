Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United

Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) to travel to England

Kaizer Chiefs’ reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) are flying to England, thanks to their league championship last season.

The young Glamour Boys will jet out of Johannesburg on Tuesday, 25 November, arriving in Manchester the following day.

Their first match is against Manchester United on Friday, 28 November, followed by Leeds United on Tuesday, 2 December, and ending in London with QPR U21 on Saturday, 6 December.

Beyond the games, Kaizer Chiefs will enjoy academy exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool, giving players and staff invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The team will also attend a Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea, and enjoy a day in London, including a visit to the Premier League offices.



