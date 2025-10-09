ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United

Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United

Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) to travel to England
Football news Today, 15:24
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs' DDC team to face Manchester United kaizerchiefsyouth/ Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs’ reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) are flying to England, thanks to their league championship last season.

The young Glamour Boys will jet out of Johannesburg on Tuesday, 25 November, arriving in Manchester the following day.

Their first match is against Manchester United on Friday, 28 November, followed by Leeds United on Tuesday, 2 December, and ending in London with QPR U21 on Saturday, 6 December.

Also read: Cavin Johnson asks questions about Vilakazi

Beyond the games, Kaizer Chiefs will enjoy academy exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool, giving players and staff invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The team will also attend a Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea, and enjoy a day in London, including a visit to the Premier League offices.


Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Today, 15:51 Doctor Khumalo talks about Relebohile Mofokeng
Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs Football news Today, 15:36 Mhlongo: Why Pirates are better than Chiefs
Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs Football news Today, 15:13 Velebayi and Baartman win case against Spurs
Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches Football news Today, 14:57 Former defender supports Kaizer Chiefs’ co-coaches
Ouaddou talks about new Pirates midfielder Mariko Football news Today, 11:56 Ouaddou talks about new Pirates midfielder Mariko
Johnson comments on Chiefs management Football news Today, 11:23 Johnson comments on Chiefs management
Related Tournament News
Mailula moves to Belgium Football news Today, 10:26 Mailula moves to Belgium
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores