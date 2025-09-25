Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef apologises for dropped points

Kaizer Chiefs have gone three matches without a win.

Taking on Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Khanyisa Mayo scored on debut in the first half before Gallants' Jaisen Clifford struck a sublime equaliser later in the second half.

Chiefs' interim coach Youssef said the focus has turned to Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup against Kabuscorp, but apologises for the dropped points.

“Congratulations to Marumo Gallants for the points and hard luck for us, now finish this game and now think about the next game," he said.

“Very important game this Saturday for us, we have to think and I’m sorry for the fans today and we hope will make them happy Saturday,” Youssef concluded.



