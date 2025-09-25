RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef apologises for dropped points
Football news Today, 00:25
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs coach reacts to 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have gone three matches without a win.

Taking on Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Khanyisa Mayo scored on debut in the first half before Gallants' Jaisen Clifford struck a sublime equaliser later in the second half.

Chiefs' interim coach Youssef said the focus has turned to Saturday's CAF Confederation Cup against Kabuscorp, but apologises for the dropped points.

“Congratulations to Marumo Gallants for the points and hard luck for us, now finish this game and now think about the next game," he said.

Also read: Former Kaizer Chiefs player studying Sport Management

“Very important game this Saturday for us, we have to think and I’m sorry for the fans today and we hope will make them happy Saturday,” Youssef concluded.


Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Marumo Gallants Marumo Gallants Schedule Marumo Gallants News Marumo Gallants Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming Football news Yesterday, 13:23 Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming
Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University Football news Yesterday, 12:43 Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University
Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates Football news Yesterday, 07:55 Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates
PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players Football news 23 sep 2025, 12:16 PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players
Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo has questions on Vilakazi Football news 23 sep 2025, 11:58 Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo questions the club about Vilakazi
Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news Football news 23 sep 2025, 02:00 Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news
Related Tournament News
Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule Football news Today, 00:58 Former Pirates midfielder Makola happy for Mbule
Orlando Pirates legend motivates loaned defender Football news Today, 00:48 Orlando Pirates legend motivates loaned defender
Injury update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Rasebotja Football news Today, 00:38 Injury update on Orlando Pirates midfielder Rasebotja
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months Football news Yesterday, 13:07 Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months
Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns Football news Yesterday, 10:58 Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores