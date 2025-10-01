RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Ben Khalil Youssef looks ahead to big week
Football news Today, 03:36
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have two very tough games this week.

Amakhosi will take on AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night at 19:30 at the FNB Stadium.

Three days later, Chiefs will travel to Cape Town to battle Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

“We have started the analysis,” the Tunisian told journalists. "Our players know it’s not about for us to tell them what they have to do, we’re Kaizer Chiefs, we play to win every game.

Also read: Chiefs striker Duba explains high pressure

“There’s no need to explain to them this situation, they know everything [and importance],” Youssef stressed.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
AmaZulu AmaZulu Schedule AmaZulu News AmaZulu Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game Football news Yesterday, 16:32 AmaZulu midfielder to miss Kaizer Chiefs game
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:20 Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025
Duba: Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy Football news Yesterday, 04:08 Duba: Being a Kaizer Chiefs striker is not easy
Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs Football news Yesterday, 01:45 Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs
New Kaizer Chiefs players waiting for CAF window Football news 29 sep 2025, 14:25 Three new Kaizer Chiefs players waiting for CAF window
Doc Khumalo says Sundowns star is the heart of Bafana Football news 29 sep 2025, 00:11 Doc Khumalo says Sundowns star is the heart of Bafana
Related Tournament News
Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans Football news Today, 05:08 Siyanda Zwane says he understands Sundowns fans
Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone Football news Today, 03:22 Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone
Nigerian defender joins Durban City after Orlando Pirates trial Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Nigerian defender joins Durban City after Orlando Pirates trial
Majoro on why he likes Orlando Pirates youngster Football news Yesterday, 16:18 Majoro on why he likes Orlando Pirates youngster
17-year-old star joins Sundowns first team Football news Yesterday, 16:03 Sundowns first team welcomes 17-year-old star
Football news Yesterday, 16:01 17-year-old star joins Sundowns first team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores