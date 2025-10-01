Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach previews two matches

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Ben Khalil Youssef looks ahead to big week

Kaizer Chiefs have two very tough games this week.

Amakhosi will take on AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday night at 19:30 at the FNB Stadium.

Three days later, Chiefs will travel to Cape Town to battle Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

“We have started the analysis,” the Tunisian told journalists. "Our players know it’s not about for us to tell them what they have to do, we’re Kaizer Chiefs, we play to win every game.

“There’s no need to explain to them this situation, they know everything [and importance],” Youssef stressed.