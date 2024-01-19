Juventus Sporting Director acknowledged the interest surrounding the team's forward

Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli has revealed interest in Juventus forward Moise Kean from Madrid-based Atlético. As Giuntoli told Sky Sports Italia, it's not just Atlético interested in the player:

"He's a player with many suitors, and we are discussing with his agent what to do for our mutual benefit. But even if he leaves, our market will be closed."

Earlier, Giuntoli himself stated that Juventus would make only one transfer in the winter transfer window - Lille's center-back Tiago Djalo.

The media closely linked "La Vecchia Signora" with Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. The general director of the Donetsk club, Serhiy Palkin, stated that Shakhtar rejected a €40 million offer for the 21-year-old player in the current transfer window.