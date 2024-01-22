Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Monday did not bring an abundance of transfer news, but Dailysports suggests taking a look at what January 22nd has brought.

PSG enters the race for Yoro

Real Madrid and Manchester United may face significant competition in the pursuit of signing 18-year-old Lille center-back Lenny Yoro. PSG has entered negotiations for the player's transfer.

Milinkovic-Savic misses European football

Midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, currently with Al-Hilal, expressed his desire to return to Lazio in a conversation with Lazio's head coach Maurizio Sarri and president Claudio Lotito after the Italian Super Cup match against Inter (0-3).

Benzema could return to Lyon

French club Lyon is interested in signing forward Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, although they understand that it might be financially challenging.

Araujo will not join Bayern

Barcelona's sporting director, Deku, stated that the club is not considering the sale of their center-back Ronald Araujo, emphasizing that he is a key player for the Blaugrana.

Manchester United may sell several players to Saudi Arabia

Four Manchester United players have attracted interest in Saudi Arabia. The club aims to recoup the money spent on Jadon Sancho and Anthony by selling them to Saudi Arabia, fetching £50 million for each. There is also a possibility of parting ways with Casemiro, but for a good price. Raphael Varane could also move to the Middle East, although a significant transfer fee is unlikely.

Juventus signs Lille defender

Now officially confirmed, Lille's center-back Tiago Djalo has become a player for Juventus. The Portuguese signed a contract with the Bianconeri until the summer of 2026.

