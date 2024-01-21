Real needs Couto, EPL club is in pursuit of Boniface. The key transfer news for January 21

Dailysports has compiled a digest of the main transfer news and rumors that circulated in the media on Sunday, January 21th.

Real Madrid has set its sights on Yan Couto

Real Madrid has set its sights on signing Yan Couto, according to Marca. The young talent from Girona has caught the attention of the Madrid club. Couto's contract rights are owned by the City Group, specifically Manchester City, until the end of the next season.

Arsenal rejected West Ham's loan offer for Smith-Rowe

Arsenal has rejected West Ham's proposal to loan out Emile Smith-Rowe. The Hammers expressed interest in having the Arsenal midfielder on loan, but Arsenal declined the offer, considering him a key player.

Mourinho denied rumors of a move to Saudi Arabia

José Mourinho has refuted rumors of moving to Saudi Arabia. Reports surfaced about Mourinho potentially taking charge of Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. However, Pedro Morata denies this information, citing Mourinho's own words. According to Morata, Mourinho is currently in a state of waiting and calmness, seeking a motivating opportunity.

West Ham is prepared to break its transfer record to sign Boniface

West Ham is prepared to break its transfer record to sign Bayer's Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen. The Hammers are reportedly willing to spend a substantial sum on the forward, even surpassing their current transfer record. In order to secure the deal, West Ham may part ways with Said Benrahma, who has attracted interest from several French clubs.

Manchester City is looking to offer a new contract to De Bruyne

Manchester City aims to offer a new contract to Kevin De Bruyne. As per Mirror, the club wants to reward its leader for his loyalty by proposing a contract extension. De Bruyne's existing agreement with the team expires at the end of the next season, and City plans to extend it for an additional year.

Juventus is interested in Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Tottenham

Juventus is interested in acquiring Tottenham's midfielder, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. The Danish defensive midfielder is seeking a move in January due to limited playing time in the first half of the season and not being in the plans of Spurs' manager, Nuno Espírito Santo.