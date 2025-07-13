Juventus make £8.65 million bid for Jadon Sancho. Will Manchester accept?

According to Sky Sports Italia, Juventus have submitted an initial offer for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.



Details: The Italian giants have offered Manchester United £8.65 million plus bonuses for the English winger. Earlier reports suggested that United are unwilling to let the player go for less than £17 million.



However, Juventus are banking on the Red Devils' eagerness to offload Sancho being strong enough to accept a much lower fee.



See also: English clubs continue to monitor Douglas Luiz. West Ham show interest