English clubs continue to monitor Douglas Luiz. West Ham show interest

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, interest in Douglas Luiz from England is only intensifying.



Details: The newspaper reports that, in addition to Manchester United, West Ham are also eyeing the Brazilian midfielder. The Hammers are exploring the possibility of signing Luiz to strengthen their midfield, though no concrete moves have been made yet.



For the record, the Brazilian's current contract with Juventus runs until June 2029, and Transfermarkt values the player at 30 million euros. Luiz is seeing limited action in Italy, which is why he is seeking a move.



