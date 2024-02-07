Juventus is set to intervene in the battle between two Premier League clubs for Atalanta midfielder

Juventus has been keeping a close eye on 25-year-old Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for quite some time now, but acquiring him will require effort from the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttosport, Tottenham and Manchester United are also vying for the Dutchman, intending to compete with Juventus for his signature.

Atalanta is keen to capitalize on the competition between the three clubs and is prepared to let the player go for no less than €60 million. Last summer, Napoli was interested in Koopmeiners, but Atalanta swiftly rejected their €48 million offer, realizing that they need not offer any discounts for the Dutchman.

This season, the midfielder has featured in 26 matches for Atalanta, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. His contract with La Dea runs until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at €40 million.

Earlier, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli stated that the club does not consider Thiago Motta as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri.