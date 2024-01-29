RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter

Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter

Football news Today, 10:06
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter

Earlier, it was known from the words of Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli that the signing of Tiago Djalo from Lille would be the only transfer for the Bianconeri in the winter. However, as it turns out, this is not entirely accurate.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin club intends to sign a central midfielder during the winter transfer window. Discussions are currently ongoing between Giuntoli and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri about evaluating possible candidates.

It is also reported that statements similar to those made by Giuntoli are aimed at dispelling transfer rumors. Work is being done behind the scenes to assess all possible candidates on the market.

Earlier reports indicated that the "Old Lady" maintains interest in Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

Popular news
Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024 Football news Today, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history Football news Today, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named Football news Today, 05:36 That would be very unexpected. Another candidate to replace Xavi has been named
VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party Tennis news Today, 04:48 VIDEO. What happened to the football star? Neymar, noticeably heavier, attended Romario's party
Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over Football news Today, 02:57 Is this some kind of flash mob? Another top coach thinking about leaving after the season is over
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:08 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed Spanish La Liga deal Football news Today, 11:04 Premier League teams are set to embark on a friendly tour in the United States Football news Today, 10:28 For the first time since 2012, Napoli have never shot on target Football news Today, 10:06 Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter Basketball news Today, 09:43 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 09:11 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:06 Arteta reassured Arsenal fans amid rumors of his move to Barcelona Football news Today, 09:03 What an ending! Jordan's team reached the Asian Cup quarter-finals in a shocking game Football news Today, 09:01 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results Football news Today, 08:55 Liverpool's captain is uncertain about his future with the team following Klopp's departure.
Sport Predictions
Football Today Galatasaray vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Estrela Amadora vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Valladolid vs Racing prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Blackburn vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Bordeaux vs Angers prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Salernitana vs Roma prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Football Today Sporting vs Casa Pia prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football 30 jan 2024 Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024