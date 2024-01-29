Juventus has changed its stance on the club's transfer policy for the winter

Earlier, it was known from the words of Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli that the signing of Tiago Djalo from Lille would be the only transfer for the Bianconeri in the winter. However, as it turns out, this is not entirely accurate.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin club intends to sign a central midfielder during the winter transfer window. Discussions are currently ongoing between Giuntoli and Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri about evaluating possible candidates.

It is also reported that statements similar to those made by Giuntoli are aimed at dispelling transfer rumors. Work is being done behind the scenes to assess all possible candidates on the market.

Earlier reports indicated that the "Old Lady" maintains interest in Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.