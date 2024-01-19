Juventus forward has agreed a transfer to Atlético

Juventus forward Moise Kean is likely to continue his career at Atlético Madrid. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian striker has given his consent to a loan move until the end of the season.

However, the finalization of the deal depends on the negotiations between Atlético forward Angel Correa and Saudi club Al-Ittihad. Once the Argentine completes his move to the new club, the Madrid-based team will be able to finalize Kean's transfer.

It is expected that the agreement between the clubs will include a buyout option.

The current season has been challenging for Kean. In 12 Serie A matches, the 23-year-old forward has not scored any goals.

Previously, Kean has also played for PSG, Everton, and Verona.

Recall, yesterday, Atlético outplayed Real Madrid (4:2) and reached the quarter-finals of the Spanish Cup.