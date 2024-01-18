Copa del Rey. Atletico defeated Real Madrid in an enchanting match to reach the quarterfinals

In the Round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey, Atlético Madrid hosted Real at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Thursday, January 18.

Despite a fairly evenly contested first half, the hosts managed to seize their moment and score a goal. This occurred towards the end of the first half, with Samuel Lino finding the net. However, they couldn't go into halftime as favorites because, in injury time, Jan Oblak played uncertainly on a clearance attempt and inadvertently directed the ball into his own net.

After the break, Atlético once again took the lead. In the 57th minute, Álvaro Morata capitalized on Rudiger and Lunin's error, effortlessly slotting the ball into the net. Real, undeterred, staged a comeback for the second time. Joselu, assisted by Bellingham, leveled the score in the 82nd minute, forcing the match into overtime.

In the 100th minute, Griezmann performed admirably, threading the ball, outsmarting Vinicius, and clinically finishing from close range. Despite Atlético scoring for a third time, the goal was disallowed by the referee due to offside. Rodrigo Riquelme put the match to bed with a goal in the 119th minute.

Atlético Madrid held their ground and avenged their defeat in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. The "Mattress Makers" emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Copa del Rey, Round of 16

Atlético - Real - 4:2

Goals: 1-0 - 39 Lino, 1-1 - 45+1 Oblak (own goal), 2-1 - 57 Morata, 2-2 - 82 Joselu, 3-2 - 100 Griezmann, 4-2 - Riquelme