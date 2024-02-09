Juventus contract talks stall and Bayern eyeing player

Juventus continues to express its desire to keep midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but an agreement has not yet been reached. Other clubs are now eyeing this situation.

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich is showing interest in the French midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel wanted to strengthen the midfield several months ago, and although Joao Palhinha was close to a transfer, nothing materialized in the end.

In the January transfer window, Bayern once again attempted to achieve this goal, but again failed to sign anyone.

All signs indicate that the second Bundesliga team will enter the summer transfer window with the same idea.

Falk reported that Palhinha is still on the radar of the Southern Stars. Additionally, Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors, as well as the aforementioned Rabiot, are also being pursued.

This season, the left-footed midfielder, whose contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2024, has played 20 matches, contributing three goals and three assists.