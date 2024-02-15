Juventus is targeting the signing of Lazio winger

Juventus wants to sign Lazio winger Mattia Zaccangi in the summer.

According to Tuttosport, the 28-year-old's transfer is being handled by the Old Lady's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, and interest in the player could increase if Federico Chiesa refuses to renew his contract with the club.

It is added that Giuntoli was interested in Zaccangi when he worked at Napoli, and in addition to Juventus, Fiorentina are also watching the winger.

Earlier it was reported that Lazio are ready to extend Mattia's contract, which is valid until the summer of 2025, for three more seasons with a salary of three million euros per season, but so far there are no moves.

It is also known that Juventus are still unsure about the future of their coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is also contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.