Juventus are not sure if Allegri will continue to work with the team

Juventus in Turin are still undecided about the future of the head coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Matteo Moretto, in the near future the club management should meet with the specialist to discuss his future, but no one in Turin has no guarantees that Allegri will continue to work with the team next season.

The specialist's contract runs until the summer of 2025 and the likelihood of Juventus starting the season with a coach who has a year left on his contract is unlikely, so Allegri's future must be decided earlier.

The 56-year-old returned to Juventus in 2021, signing a four-year contract. During his five years at the Allianz Stadium, he won 11 trophies and reached the Champions League final twice.

Allegri himself has previously commented on his future at Juventus.