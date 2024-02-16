Juventus are interested in the Lazio winger. The sides have already had their first talks

Juventus directors Cristano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna attended this week's match between Lazio and Bayern Munich, where the Romans won 1-0. But it wasn't the UEFA Champions League that attracted the Turin club bosses, it was one of the players on the pitch.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Zebras are interested in Lazio winger Felipe Anderson and have travelled to Rome to hold talks with the player's entourage and discuss a potential move in the summer.

The 30-year-old Brazilian winger has the last six months of his contract in the Italian capital coming to an end, but is not ready for a new deal as he is not happy with the terms offered by Claudio Lotito. He is still a key player in Maurizio Sarri's squad, having played almost 2,400 minutes this season.

Because of his age, and the Bianconeri's desire to find a younger and more stable project, the club do not want to increase the winger's salary. For now, the ball is on the Brazilian's side.