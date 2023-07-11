Juventus and Inter compete for Portugal midfielder

Israel Oliveira, the agent of Porto midfielder and Portuguese national team player Otavio, has stated that his client is being pursued by Inter Milan and Juventus.

"I can say that there is great interest in Otavio in Italy. He is highly sought after in this country. I can confirm that Inter is among the clubs that want to buy him. I believe Juventus will also join the race for Otavio. But I want to make it clear that he is not for sale. To acquire him, the full release clause amount must be paid. Otherwise, he will remain at Porto," Oliveira told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Earlier reports indicated that Al-Nassr has shown interest in the 28-year-old Otavio and is prepared to offer him favorable personal terms. The release clause in the player's contract is set at €40 million. Porto's management hopes to prolong negotiations as the release clause will increase to €60 million starting from July 15.

Otavio has been playing for Porto since September 2014, joining from Brazilian club Internacional. The transfer fee amounted to €2.5 million. He has made a total of 281 appearances for the Portuguese club in all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 75 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Born in Brazil in 1995, Otavio represented the Brazilian youth and Olympic national teams. However, since 2021, he has made the decision to play for the Portuguese national team. He has earned 14 caps for Portugal, scoring three goals and providing one assist.