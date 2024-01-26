Jurgen Klopp commented on his surprise departure from Liverpool

Liverpool's head coach has given his first comment regarding his sensational departure from the club after the conclusion of the current season.

"I informed the club back in November that I am leaving at the end of the season. My energy is running out, it's true. I love absolutely everything about this club, but I know I won't be able to do this job again and again, repeatedly," said Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has been coaching Liverpool since October 2015. In 464 matches, he secured 288 victories, drew 96 times, and won 7 trophies.

Before joining Liverpool, Klopp spent seven years coaching Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga twice.

In the current season, Liverpool is leading the English Premier League with 48 points after 21 rounds.