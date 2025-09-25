Julián Álvarez vows to do everything possible to beat Real Madrid

A bold statement from the player.

Atlético Madrid edged past Rayo Vallecano 3-2, scoring twice in the final ten minutes. All three goals came from Julián Álvarez, who made another promise after the match.

Details: Following the game, Álvarez declared that the team will give everything in their upcoming clash with Real Madrid to secure all three points.

Quote: “We will give our all to take three points against Real,” the Argentine said after the victory over Rayo.

The showdown with Real Madrid is set for Saturday, September 27, at the Metropolitano, kicking off at 16:15 CET.

Atlético currently sit eighth in the table with nine points, while Real Madrid lead La Liga with 18 points.

Reminder: UEFA, European football’s governing body, has launched disciplinary proceedings following the match between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid.