Julen Lopetegui officially appointed as Qatar national team head coach

The renowned Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui didn’t stay out of work for long.

Details: Today, Lopetegui was officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Qatar national team.

Lopetegui’s contract with the Qatar Football Association runs until the end of 2027.

He replaces another Spaniard in the role – Luis Garcia.

With two matchdays left in the final round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Qatar sit fourth in their group. At best, they will have to fight for a spot through the qualification playoffs.

Lopetegui’s last job was at West Ham, from where he was dismissed in January this year.

