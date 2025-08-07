RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Jude Bellingham returns to Real Madrid's training base

Jude Bellingham returns to Real Madrid's training base

The footballer has begun his recovery.
Football news Today, 08:21
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham returns to Real Madrid's training base Getty Images

Jude Bellingham took part in the Club World Cup before undergoing shoulder surgery to properly heal his injury.

Details: The operation took place on July 16, but the player has already started his recovery process and preseason preparations. As reported by Alvaro Esteban, Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid's base today. Shortly after, photos surfaced of the English midfielder back in training.

Earlier, we reported that Bellingham had been struggling with shoulder issues for quite some time. Due to the operation, he will be sidelined for several months and is expected to return to the pitch only in October.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso plans to deploy Rodrygo on the right flank, but the player is reluctant to play there and prefers to operate in his favored position.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores