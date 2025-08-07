Jude Bellingham returns to Real Madrid's training base

Jude Bellingham took part in the Club World Cup before undergoing shoulder surgery to properly heal his injury.

Details: The operation took place on July 16, but the player has already started his recovery process and preseason preparations. As reported by Alvaro Esteban, Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid's base today. Shortly after, photos surfaced of the English midfielder back in training.

🚨 JUST IN: Jude Bellingham has arrived at RM City. @alvaro_esteban6 pic.twitter.com/mAbEd1TCx1 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 7, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Bellingham had been struggling with shoulder issues for quite some time. Due to the operation, he will be sidelined for several months and is expected to return to the pitch only in October.

Reminder: Xabi Alonso plans to deploy Rodrygo on the right flank, but the player is reluctant to play there and prefers to operate in his favored position.