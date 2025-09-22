Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings
Not the most successful season for the Englishman.
Football news Today, 12:30Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images
The first results of the ranking for the best players of the past year have been revealed.
Details: The initial names have just been released for players making the top 30 footballers in the world last season, according to France Football.
- 25th place – Denzel Dumfries (Inter).
- 24th place – Fabián Ruiz (PSG).
- 23rd place – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
- 22nd place – Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
- 21st place – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund).
- 20th place – Lautaro Martínez (Inter).
