Jude Bellingham ranks 23rd in the Ballon d'Or standings

Not the most successful season for the Englishman.
Football news Today, 12:30
The first results of the ranking for the best players of the past year have been revealed.

Details: The initial names have just been released for players making the top 30 footballers in the world last season, according to France Football.

  • 25th place – Denzel Dumfries (Inter).
  • 24th place – Fabián Ruiz (PSG).
  • 23rd place – Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).
  • 22nd place – Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool).
  • 21st place – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund).
  • 20th place – Lautaro Martínez (Inter).

Reminder: Real Madrid will be represented by only one person at the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Who is it?

