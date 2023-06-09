Jovicevic could leave Ukraine as early as the spring of 2022

Slovak soccer club Dunajska Streda could invite the mentor of Shakhtar Igor Jovicevic in the spring of 2022.

According to the source, the specialist has already agreed to move to Slovakia, as Ukraine began a full-scale invasion of Russia.

After it was decided to spend the UPL season 2022/23, the mentor changed his mind.

At the time, Jovicevic worked at Dnipro 1, but then moved to Shakhtar.

Recently, there have been rumors again that the Croatian could leave the Donetsk club.