Jota shines, Liverpool crushes Bournemouth. Match review and video of all goals

In the 21st round of the English Premier League, Bournemouth hosted Liverpool. The hosts, showing good form in recent matches, climbed to 12th place in the table, while the "Reds" arrived at the match as the Premier League leaders. Both teams faced personnel problems before this match.

Liverpool played a more active game, but there were no real threats to Bournemouth's goal in the first half. With the start of the second half, Liverpool intensified their attacks, and the result was not long in coming – in the 49th minute, Diogo Jota assisted Darwin Núñez, who opened the scoring. In the final quarter of the match, Jota scored twice himself, and Núñez completed his double just before the final whistle.

You can watch the video of the goals and the match review in the player below.

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Goals: Núñez 49, 90+3, Diogo Jota 71, 80.