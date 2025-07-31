Jose Mourinho wants to see David Alaba in his squad

The deal could be finalized in the coming days.

Details: According to AS, Turkish club Fenerbahce has made an offer to Real Madrid regarding the transfer of 33-year-old Austrian defender David Alaba.

The negotiations are reportedly being personally overseen by Fenerbahce's head coach Jose Mourinho. However, given Alaba's high wage demands, this transfer might be doomed to fail.

Alaba is known to be a devoted fan of Fenerbahce's main rival, Galatasaray, which could further complicate the potential move.

Previously, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez stated that he is eager to offload the Austrian because of his hefty salary, which amounts to 13 million euros per year.

At this moment, negotiations between the parties are ongoing.

Last season, David Alaba featured in just 14 matches for Real Madrid and did not record any goal contributions. His current contract with the club runs until 2026.

