José Mourinho elucidated on why he perceives African footballers as exceptional

The legendary Portuguese coach, José Mourinho, expounded on why he regards African footballers as extraordinary.

Mr. Mourinho gave his first interview following his departure from Roma, addressing numerous topics, including his admiration for African footballers and elucidating on their uniqueness.

“I cannot go to Africa. There is too much everywhere. Because, you know, I had Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast, Geremi, Samuel Eto'o - Cameroon, Kalou - Ivory Coast, Obi Mikel - Nigeria, Essien - Ghana, I have guys all around the world. Every time I go to Africa, I cannot walk. The guys love me. Even in Europe, with many African guys, people really love me. To be honest, I love the guys, and I feel that the African players are very loyal and very pure,” Mourinho said.

Previously, Mourinho disclosed that he once declined an offer from a top European national team and elucidated the rationale behind his decision.