Mourinho turned down a top European national team. It is known what the reason was

In December 2007, Fabio Capello became the head coach of the England national team, but José Mourinho could also lead the "three lions".

This was revealed by the "special one" himself on the YouTube channel FIVE, but the Portuguese had his reasons for refusing:

“I could have been their national team coach. I was offered it. I turned it down because working in the national team always seemed like something I wasn't interested in. That was in 2007-08, and Mr Capello got the job.”

The change of coach in the camp of the "originators of football" happened after the failure in qualifying for Euro 2008, when Steve McClaren failed to lead the England national team to the Euro forum.

However, Mourinho did work in the Premier League, where he became famous for his work with Chelsea, and also has a stint at Manchester United on his CV. The 61-year-old Portuguese is currently out of work following his resignation from Roma in January this year.