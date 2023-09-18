Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona

Barcelona forward Joao Felix scored his first goal for the Catalans at the weekend.

He scored against Betis in the match of the 5th round of La Liga. As you know, the Catalans rented the Portuguese national team player from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

According to Felix, he is very happy to return to the Spanish championship.

"I have a good feeling. This team is easy to play in, everyone has been great. When everything works well, the ball moves quickly and goals are scored.

I try to show a high level. The atmosphere in the team is very good. I'm happy. The changes that have happened have only improved my life and the lives of my family and friends,” the Portuguese said in an interview with AS.

In addition to Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and João Cancelo scored goals in this match.

Let us note that the Portuguese winger spent last season on loan at Chelsea in London, but the British did not activate the function of buying out the contract following the results of the championship.