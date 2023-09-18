RU RU NG NG
Main News Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona

Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona

Football news Today, 02:30
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona Photo: Barcelona Twitter

Barcelona forward Joao Felix scored his first goal for the Catalans at the weekend.

He scored against Betis in the match of the 5th round of La Liga. As you know, the Catalans rented the Portuguese national team player from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

According to Felix, he is very happy to return to the Spanish championship.

"I have a good feeling. This team is easy to play in, everyone has been great. When everything works well, the ball moves quickly and goals are scored.

I try to show a high level. The atmosphere in the team is very good. I'm happy. The changes that have happened have only improved my life and the lives of my family and friends,” the Portuguese said in an interview with AS.

In addition to Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and João Cancelo scored goals in this match.

Let us note that the Portuguese winger spent last season on loan at Chelsea in London, but the British did not activate the function of buying out the contract following the results of the championship.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:46 Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player Football news Today, 03:38 Mudryk received the worst mark for the match with Bournemouth Football news Today, 03:04 37 different players played for Chelsea in the first team in 2023 Football news Today, 02:30 Joao Felix spoke about his first goal for Barcelona Football news Today, 02:10 Arteta spoke about Arsenal's toughest victory in the Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:55 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Real Madrid won a decisive victory in the match against Sociedad Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Dybala helped Roma defeat Empoli Football news Yesterday, 16:19 Cristiano Ronaldo is suing Juventus Football news Yesterday, 15:37 De Ligt is unhappy with his playing time
Sport Predictions
Football 19 sep 2023 Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 19 sep 2023 Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023