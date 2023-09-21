RU RU NG NG
Joao Felix named the reason for leaving Atletico

Football news Today, 07:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Portuguese winger Atlético Joao Felix, who will spend this season on loan in Barcelona, explained why things worked out for him in the Madrid team.

According to the famous football player, he was never able to fully accept the ideas of the head coach of the Mattress Team, Diego Simeone.

"This happens in football. If things don't go according to plan, sometimes you need to change the team. I tried my hand at Chelsea and am now at Barcelona because it was difficult for me to adapt to the philosophy of the club and the coach at Atlético Madrid "But I always tried to do my best. I also had very good periods at Atlético," Felix said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Felix quite successfully integrated into Barcelona’s playing scheme. This season he played three matches in different tournaments, in which he scored three goals and gave one assist.

The young Portuguese's agreement with Atlético Madrid is valid until June 2029.

According to Transfermarkt, the estimated value of the football player today does not exceed 50 million euros.

