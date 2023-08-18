RU RU NG NG
Joao Felix is on the verge of moving to a top club

Football news Today, 03:43
Joao Felix is on the verge of moving to a top club

Atlético Madrid striker Joao Felix is on the verge of moving to Barcelona, according to well-known Italian insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to the source, negotiations between both teams are at the last stage regarding the possible loan of the Portuguese striker.

Earlier in the media there was information that Joao Felix is ready to significantly reduce his financial requirements for the sake of moving to Barcelona. In addition, it is noted that the player is only considering the possibility of moving to the Catalan club.

According to Transfermarkt, João Felix has a market value of €50m. The 23-year-old Portuguese played on loan at Chelsea last season. In the second part of the season, he made 16 appearances in the English Premier League and scored four goals.

It remains unclear how Barcelona are going to sign the Portuguese, as the club has funding problems.

