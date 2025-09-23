J.J. Macías Rediscovers Form with Goals and Confidence for Pumas

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to TUDN, José Juan Macías has finally found relief after years hampered by injuries. The 25-year-old forward is regaining momentum with Pumas, scoring in back-to-back matches against Mazatlán and Tigres, where he delivered a bold message about his comeback. “It’s been tough years for me, I’ve been tested, but I’m back and thankful to everyone. This is thanks to the whole team, we understand each other very well. I enjoy it because this is my job,” he said after the victory.

His goal against Tigres not only boosted his confidence but also reaffirmed his role as a vital weapon in the university side’s offense. Despite Pumas winning just two of their last six games, Macías’ resurgence has sparked hope among fans eager to see him shine again.

Once considered one of Mexico’s brightest young talents, Macías also emphasized the team’s collective ambition. “I think the team’s performance is important because we’re creating scoring chances, and the goals will keep coming. We have to be more clinical to raise our hand and say: ‘Pumas is a big team, and we’re here,’” he insisted.

After nine rounds, Pumas sit seventh in the table with 13 points, three behind Tigres, who currently hold the last direct playoff spot. In a pivotal week of the Apertura 2025, they will face Juárez away before hosting América at the Olímpico Universitario, with Macías emerging as their trusted striker.

