Jhon Arias Set for Wolves Move in €20 Million Deal

He impressed during the FIFA Club World Cup and his move to Europe was to be expected. As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Colombian winger Jhon Arias is on the verge of joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in a transfer valued at approximately £17 million (€20 million). The Fluminense star has reportedly agreed to terms and could complete the move in the coming days.

Arias caught the attention of European scouts with his strong showing at the new competition, where he recorded a goal and an assist while consistently contributing to his team’s attacking play. With Matheus Cunha departing, Wolves identified the 27-year-old as the ideal replacement to inject pace and creativity into their frontline.

The move adds to an already busy summer for Wolverhampton, who have signed Fer López and Larsen from La Liga. However, they’ve also seen key departures, including Ait Nouri to Manchester City and Cunha’s exit. Arias, who tallied 8 goals and 7 assists in Brazil last season, is expected to play a key role in helping Wolves avoid another relegation scare and potentially aim for a return to European competition.