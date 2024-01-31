Jesús' goal is a guarantee of success for his teams in the EPL

Yesterday, Arsenal's forward Gabriel Jesus scored against Nottingham Forest, contributing to his team's 2-1 victory.

In doing so, the Brazilian striker extended his unique record. His teams have now gone unbeaten in 60 consecutive English Premier League matches whenever Jesus scores a goal.

Never before has a team led by Jesus lost in the league when he finds the net, and 55 out of those 60 games resulted in victories.

Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League match in which he has scored in:



▪️60 matches

▪️55 wins

▪️5 draws

▪️0 defeats



Jesus has netted 15 goals for Arsenal in the Premier League, with the remaining 58 coming during his time at Manchester City. In the current season, the Brazilian has scored 4 goals.

With 46 points, Arsenal currently holds the second position in the English Premier League.