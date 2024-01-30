Arsenal secured victory against Nottingham Forest, thanks to goals from Jesus and Saka

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 16:28
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Arsenal visited Nottingham Forest for a match in the 22nd round of the Premier League.

In the first half, the Gunners dominated ball possession but struggled to create genuinely threatening opportunities against their former goalkeeper Matt Turner. Shots from Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Gabriel Jesus lacked precision.

In the second half, the London team increased the pressure on the opponent's goal. Early in the half, Jesus took the stage. Initially, the Brazilian had a 100% chance to open the scoring but hit the crossbar. However, a few minutes later, the forward managed to beat Turner and put his team in the lead.

The yellow and black continued to calmly control the ball and doubled their advantage through Saka's efforts. Arsenal's leader accurately shot into the bottom corner of the American goalkeeper's net. After that, the Gunners did not score any more goals.

The hosts reduced the deficit with a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi. The closing stages of the match were nervy for Arsenal, but the visitors managed to maintain the necessary winning result.

Mikel Arteta's team now has 46 points and has risen to the second position in the Premier League. On February 4, the Gunners will face Liverpool. Nottingham Forest is currently in the 16th position and will play against Bournemouth on the same day.

Premier League, 22nd Round
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal - 1:2
Goals: Awoniyi, 89 - Jesus, 65, Saka, 72

