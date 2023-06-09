Javi has convinced one of the leaders of Manchester City to move to Barcelon

The head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, has convinced midfielder Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City and the German national team to join the Catalan club, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, Xavi told the player that Barcelona is the best club in the world. The midfielder will join Barcelona for free as his contract with the English club expires in the summer. It was previously reported that AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the player.

In the current season, the 32-year-old Gundogan has played 50 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring goals.