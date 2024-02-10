RU RU NG NG
Main News MMA News Jack Hermansson - Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 full tournament card

Jack Hermansson - Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 full tournament card

MMA News Today, 05:00
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jack Hermansson - Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 full tournament card

Tonight, in Las Vegas, USA, at the UFC Apex arena, the UFC Fight Night 236 tournament will take place.

The main event of this spectacle will be the encounter between Norwegian-Swedish fighter Jack Hermansson and American Joe Pyfer.

For Pyfer, who broke into the promotion through the sieve of the Contender Series qualifiers, this will be his first career main event. At the moment, his UFC record stands at 3-0.

Hermansson has already had four main events, but he only won the first one against Jacare Souza, after which he was defeated by Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, and Sean Strickland.

The European fighter has not had a single fight in the past year, and the last time he appeared in the octagon was in December 2022. The American has had two fights in the last year, both of which were victorious for him.

In the main event of the tournament, we will witness a bout between Americans Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Ige lost his last fight to American Bryce Mitchell by decision, while Fili knocked out Brazilian Luiz Almeida in the first round.

The full card of the UFC Fight Night 236 tournament is as follows

Preliminary Card

  • Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Kylen Aori (25-11)
  • Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Haider Emil (8-0)
  • Bogdan Guskov (14-3) vs. Zach Pauga (6-2)
  • Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
  • Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
  • Bruna Brazil (9-3-1) vs. Conclak Suphisara (8-3)
  • Damir Hadzovic (14-6) vs. Boladji Oki (8-1)
  • Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)

Main Card

  • Armen Petrosyan (9-2) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (9-2)
  • Michael Johnson (21-19) vs. Darius Flowers (12-6-1)
  • Gregory Rodriguez (14-5) vs. Brad Tavares (20-8)
  • Igor Poterya (19-5) vs. Robert Bryczek (17-5)
  • Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10)
  • Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joseph Pyfer (12-2)
